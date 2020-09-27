CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $46.40 Average PT from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CEVA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 151,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,654. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.95 million, a P/E ratio of 538.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 196.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 467.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

