Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $10.43 or 0.00096891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.65 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01521596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00196765 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,167.40 or 2.98913108 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, COSS, Kyber Network, OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.