Charles Theuer Purchases 5,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,578. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Theuer acquired 100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

