Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.66.

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

