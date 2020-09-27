Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

