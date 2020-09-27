ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $50,706.45

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $50,706.45 and approximately $372,945.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01518320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00196276 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

