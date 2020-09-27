Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 1,026,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,959.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,043 shares of company stock valued at $15,597,970 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,998,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chegg by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

