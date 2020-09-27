Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

CHMI stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

