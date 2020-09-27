Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $123.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $10,746,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 115.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.