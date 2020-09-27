Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.