Christopher Kenneth Jarratt Sells 250,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

Shares of TSE AQN traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.01. 1,226,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$476.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

