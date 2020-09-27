Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.25

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $290,833.97 and $313.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00099653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.01576873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00196735 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,027 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

