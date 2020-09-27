Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.61 Million

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $828.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $836.80 million. Ciena posted sales of $967.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $80,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,995 shares of company stock worth $9,704,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,889. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

