Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $59,566.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars.

