Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.