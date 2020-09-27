Citadel (CTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $15,321.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

