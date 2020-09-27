Citigroup Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $137.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

