Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.17 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

