City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CIO opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 108.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

