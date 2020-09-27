Civic Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and ABCC. Civic has a market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $873,922.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00244021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01513948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Mercatox, ABCC, COSS, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

