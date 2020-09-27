Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 63.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $135,719.54 and approximately $223.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00448022 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013078 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007825 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,747,319 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

