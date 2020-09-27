Civitas Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market capitalization of $135,719.54 and $223.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00448022 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013078 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007825 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,747,319 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

