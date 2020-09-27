CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CK Hutchison stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. 13,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34.

Separately, HSBC downgraded CK Hutchison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

