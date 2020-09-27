CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

