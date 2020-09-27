Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearfield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of CLFD opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 52.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

