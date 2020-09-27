Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 8,784,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.