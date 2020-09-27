CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.07.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

CME Group stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.78. 1,337,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,325. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

