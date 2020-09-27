CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $176.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.18.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CME Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CME Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

