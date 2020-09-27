CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 1,598,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

