Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

