Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 575,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

