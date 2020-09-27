Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 575,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,268. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

