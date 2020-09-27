Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.
In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 575,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,268. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
