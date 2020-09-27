Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.01 Million

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce $146.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $143.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $570.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.60 million to $575.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $675.74 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $700.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

