Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

