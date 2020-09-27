Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Also, COO Mark M. Hedstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 722,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,635.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 330.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 3,404,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 2,956,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,620,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

