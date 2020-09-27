COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

