COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

