Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

