Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 214,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.