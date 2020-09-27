Comparing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cellectis alerts:

32.7% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cellectis and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 32.97 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.41 Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 87.54 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -45.44

Cellectis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 6 0 2.71 Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 1 2.86

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 95.14%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $120.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83% Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11%

Summary

Cellectis beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.