Comparing Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) & Nextdecade (NYSE:NEXT)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Nextdecade shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nextdecade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crestwood Equity Partners and Nextdecade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00 Nextdecade 1 0 1 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Nextdecade has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.61%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than Nextdecade.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Nextdecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54% Nextdecade N/A -29.94% -10.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Nextdecade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.27 $285.10 million $0.01 1,177.00 Nextdecade N/A N/A -$35.87 million N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdecade.

Risk and Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdecade has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Nextdecade on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.