COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 148,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,973. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

