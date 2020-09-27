Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) Insider Acquires £43,000 in Stock

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,187.12).

James(Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Condor Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, James(Jim) Mellon bought 75,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

On Friday, August 14th, James(Jim) Mellon bought 125,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £63,750 ($83,300.67).

On Thursday, July 9th, James(Jim) Mellon purchased 400,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

LON:CNR opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million and a P/E ratio of -36.54. Condor Gold PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.