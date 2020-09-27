Connect Coin (XCON) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Connect Coin has a market cap of $39,741.16 and $113.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

