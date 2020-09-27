ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0028

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.01064748 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,185,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

