Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €86.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.05 ($114.18).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.16. Continental has a twelve month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a twelve month high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.