Contrasting Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (NYSE:RVLT)

Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00% Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A

69.3% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chase and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chase and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $281.35 million 3.21 $32.71 million N/A N/A Revolution Lighting Technologies $152.30 million 0.02 -$53.90 million N/A N/A

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Chase has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Lighting Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats Revolution Lighting Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

