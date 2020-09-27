Contrasting Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) & Clean Harbors (OTCMKTS:CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 1 1 5 0 2.57 Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $3.41 billion 0.90 $97.74 million $1.89 29.12 Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Commodore Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 3.04% 8.73% 2.65% Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment that performs field services. The company's Safety-Kleen segment offers parts cleaning, used oil collection, and vacuum services, as well as other environmental services and products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze products, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits to industries that include repair shops, car and truck dealers, metal fabricators, machine manufacturers, and fleet maintenance shops, as well as other automotive, industrial, and retail customers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Commodore Applied Technologies Company Profile

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

