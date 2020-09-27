Contrasting ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ConforMIS and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConforMIS currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.54%. Given ConforMIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Volatility & Risk

ConforMIS has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConforMIS and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $77.43 million 0.85 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -1.94 Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.13 $3.00 million $0.23 61.61

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConforMIS. ConforMIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -35.03% -189.07% -37.02% Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of ConforMIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ConforMIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats ConforMIS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

