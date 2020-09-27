Contrasting Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & Elevate Credit (OTCMKTS:ELVT)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.12 $32.18 million $0.73 3.07

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 1 3 1 0 2.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 2.47% 24.93% 5.18%

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

